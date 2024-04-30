Train services disrupted between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate due to 'fault with the signalling system'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers are being warned that trains this rush hour could be delayed by up to 30 minutes or even cancelled.

National Rail has confirmed that the disruption is expected to last until 6pm, as advice is issued on alternative routes.

They said on X (formally Twitter) at 4.26pm: “Following an earlier fault with the signalling system at Wakefield Westgate all lines have now reopened

"Trains may continue to be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised