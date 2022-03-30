TransPennine Express warns customers to plan ahead for Easter weekend due to strike action

Strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) is due to take place on both Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday (April 16 and 17), with only a very small number of trains in operation.

Customers are being urged not to travel on either of these two days.

RMT has now announced a series of further strikes by conductor members, with action now planned to take place on Sundays from March 27 up until June 5 and on the following weekends: April 16 and 17, April 30, May 1, June 4 and 5.

Anyone who is planning on travelling by train over Easter is being urged to plan ahead, with strike action set to cause significant disruption to many TransPennine Express services.

Any trains that do operate will be far busier than usual and anyone making an essential journey should allow plenty of extra time to travel and plan and check carefully via the TransPennine Express website or National Rail EnquiriesBikes will not be permitted on-board TransPennine Express services on any of the strike dates.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are saddened that strike action by RMT is set to cause further disruption to trains over the Easter weekend, at a time when people will be relying on our services to allow them to catch up with friends or family.

“Unfortunately, we are instead urging customers to avoid travelling on both Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, and instead make their journeys either side of the strike dates.