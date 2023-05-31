Travel warning for Spain as heavy rain causes flooding in popular hotspots including Barcelona, Ibiza and Madrid

A number of popular holiday destinations have been hit by flash floods, leading Spain's national weather agency to issue yellow weather warnings across many areas, including Andalusia, Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza, Madrid and Valencia.

Madrid has been ravaged by rain since Thursday, with water pouring into metro stations.

Water also leaked through the ceiling of Madrid Airport and flooded runways.

Holidaymakers heading to Spain are being warned of potential disruption after parts of the country were hit by heavy rainfall.

Parts of the southeast region of Murcia are currently under the more severe warning for rainfall.

Popular spot Benidorm will see showers this week and early next week.

Temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

The worst of the storms is now over, but yellow warnings for rain remain this week, although conditions are set to be less severe than the previous seven days.

