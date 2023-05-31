News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Travel warning for Spain as heavy rain causes flooding in popular hotspots including Barcelona, Ibiza and Madrid

Holidaymakers heading to Spain are being warned of potential disruption after parts of the country were hit by heavy rainfall.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st May 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read

A number of popular holiday destinations have been hit by flash floods, leading Spain's national weather agency to issue yellow weather warnings across many areas, including Andalusia, Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza, Madrid and Valencia.

Madrid has been ravaged by rain since Thursday, with water pouring into metro stations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Water also leaked through the ceiling of Madrid Airport and flooded runways.

Holidaymakers heading to Spain are being warned of potential disruption after parts of the country were hit by heavy rainfall.Holidaymakers heading to Spain are being warned of potential disruption after parts of the country were hit by heavy rainfall.
Holidaymakers heading to Spain are being warned of potential disruption after parts of the country were hit by heavy rainfall.
Most Popular

Parts of the southeast region of Murcia are currently under the more severe warning for rainfall.

Popular spot Benidorm will see showers this week and early next week.

Temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

The worst of the storms is now over, but yellow warnings for rain remain this week, although conditions are set to be less severe than the previous seven days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Holidaymakers are warned that they may experience travel delays and disruption in the affected areas.

Related topics:HolidaymakersSpainIbizaBarcelona