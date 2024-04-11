Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tyler Wilson, died after getting into difficulty in the River Calder in Castleford just before 7pm on Wednesday, May 24, last year.

Almost a year on from his death, Tyler’s grandad Michael Scott has arranged for a plaque to be installed at the place the teenager went into the water, as well as a throw line, which could be used to save a life in a similar situation.

Mr Scott said: “We don't want any other family to go through what we have had to go through.

Tyler Wilson

“This isn't about what happened, it's about stopping other people doing the same.

“There will be emergency services there doing demonstrations of what to do if something happens. I hope there will be young lads from schools there to make them aware.

“Hopefully it will be a good day for Tyler.”

Tributes were left to Tyler Wilson after his body was recovered from the River Calder in Castleford last year. Picture Scott Merrylees

The installation will take place at 10.30am on Saturday, April 20.

Money for the line was raised by Simon Haycock, who lost his son to drowning.

Since then he has dedicated his life to raising money for lifesaving aids with his Sam’s Arm’s Mission 1Life charity and raising awareness of the dangers of swimming in open water by giving talks at schools.

He said: “My life was turned upside down. Everything I do now revolves around the charity – it has my full focus, it's all I think about.

“If I can get in front of these kids and get them to think twice about water safety told it makes a big impact because I come from a place of experience

“Once we heard about Tyler we reached out to them and we did a fundraiser to buy a throw line station.”

Mr Haycock will speak at the unveiling event and offer guidance on the correct use of the equipment.

He said: "I'm very keen on getting people to have a go with the throwline. Panic can set in, there is a right and wrong way to use the line and that is the difference between life and death.”