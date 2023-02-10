Tribute to former headteacher and founder of Castleford Young Musicians, Vera Lorriman

Choir director Vera Lorriman died on December 29 2022. Her burial took place at Whitwood Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at the Christadelphian Hall, Hartley Street, Castleford on January 31.

Born in 1934, Vera, together with her husband David and several other prominent local people established Castleford Young Musicians Society in 1966, following an inspirational visit by Musical Youth International from Michigan, USA.

Vera and David were the driving force in making the group such a success in the first 15 years, but left to devote their time to follow their faith in the Christadelphian Church, to which they were both deeply committed.

Vera was a local teacher and Deputy Headteacher, working for 34 years at Castleford Girls' Secondary Modern School, later known as Castleford Park Middle School, Castleford Park Junior School and currently known as Park Junior Academy.

In those years she was very much loved and respected by the children and young people she worked with and particularly those involved with Castleford Young Musicans.

She was an inspirational lady and influenced many young people in developing their musical skills and talents, but went beyond this supporting many to develop life skills, which took them in to a variety of successful careers.

Speaking on behalf of Castleford Young Musicians, President Ralph Jaggar said: “She was a very caring person and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

"She leaves a tremendous legacy through her work and devotion to her Christodelphian faith and a continuing legacy to the young people and town of Castleford through the formative years of Castleford Young Musicians,

which continues the work she began all those years ago.”

Vera passed away peacefully at Garswood, Christadelphian Care Home, Southport, Lancashire, where she had lived for three years having moved from her home in Doncaster, which she had shared with David, for most of their married life, before he passed away in 2017.