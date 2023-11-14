Tribute to WW2 'unassuming, quiet and humble local hero' made at Garden of Remembrance

A tribute has been planted the Garden of Remembrance at the Palace of Westminster in the name of a Wakefield Flight sergeant who served his country during the Second World War.

Simon Lightwood, Labour MP for Wakefield, planted a tribute to Flt Sgt Peter Hartley Carr (1925-1998) in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance, an opportunity given to all MPs to honour veterans or service personnel in their constituency.

Flt Sgt Carr, who was nominated by his son, John, was born and raised in Lupset and served as a rear gunner on Lancaster bombers out of RAF Spilsby in Lincolnshire, later serving as an air quartermaster.

Before signing up for active duty aged 18 in 1943, he served Wakefield during the war as a volunteer in the Auxiliary Fire Service and the local Home Guard.

He then served as a tail end gunner on bombing raids over industrial Germany from 1943 to 1945.

After leaving the RAF, Flt Sgt Carr worked in local government for the West Riding County Council.

After he retired, he continued to serve his local community in Wakefield volunteering with The Samaritans and the Wakefield Talking Newspaper for the Blind.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Armistice which brought fighting to an end in the Korean War. It is also 60 years since the last person undertaking National Service was demobilised.

Mr Lightwood said: “It was a great honour to be able to plant a tribute to Flt Sgt Carr in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance.

"His story is one of dedicated public service to both his country and to his local community.

"From signing up to RAF at 18 during World War 2, to serving his local area working in local government and as a community volunteer, Flt Sgt Carr gave so much to Wakefield, and it is an immense privilege to be able to honour him in the Garden of Remembrance.

“As his son, John, said to me when nominating his late father, Flt Sgt Carr was an unassuming, quiet and humble local hero. It truly is a privilege to pay tribute to his service.

“I want to pay tribute also to all our Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families in Wakefield, Horbury and Ossett for the enormous contribution they make to our country.

“Today our UK and Commonwealth service personnel continue to play a vital role in protecting our interests and values, upholding security and stability worldwide.

“In Wakefield, Horbury and Ossett we are deeply proud of all our veterans and service personnel, and I encourage everyone to support the local poppy appeal and pay tribute to those who serve.”

John Carr, Flt Sgt Carr’s son said: “I am really touched and feel very proud that my father will be remembered in such a fitting and memorable way, especially so many years after he passed away.

"As I alluded to in my nomination, my father was a very humble, unassuming and charitable man and he would always put others’ needs before his own.