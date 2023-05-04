Tributes paid to doting Eastmoor family man and 'cheeky chap' Berty Brook

Mr Brook, who grew up and lived in Eastmoor, passed away peacefully, aged 56, at his home on April 19.

He was known for his love of cars and his work as a scrap man and was a doting father to his two children, Jenson and Taryn, and partner to Donna Kirby-Brown and stepdad to Harriet.

Mr Brook enjoyed a double Grey Goose vodka and Coke and was regularly seen in The Three Houses in Sandal, which he would attend with his old school friends as well as friends he made throughout the years.

He also enjoyed going down to Twickenham with his friends to watch the rugby and visiting war memorials in Belgium every year to lay a wreath for the fallen heroes from World War One and World War Two.

Harriet said: “The two most important people in his life was his son, Jenson, and daugher, Taryn. He strived to give them an excellent upbringing and was always there for them in time of need.

"He regularly went to visit Jenson in London, who had moved there for six years before coming back to start a business in Leeds.

"Bert was incredibly proud of his daughter for moving to Australia for 15 months.

Berty and Donna fell in love three years ago and became a blended family.

"He took them on holidays in Mexico, skiing in Canada, and camping holidays in Rockingham for racing.”

Berty attended Silcoates School before going to college to become an electrician and working for his father where he became a metal broker.

With a passion for cars, trucks and lorries, one of his first cars was a Lotus Sunbeam which he was known for driving around Wakefield and The Walnut Tree.

He often enjoyed riding his bike, typically riding to places like Whitby for some fish and chips on a Sunday.

Donna and Berty were together for three years, but had known each other since they were about 16.

Harriet said: “In 2019 he finally started seeing the love of his life, Donna, after so many years and the two of them were so happy – everyone commented how they were meant for each other.

"He added so much to my mum’s life and her father, my grandfather, Don. He added so much humour, joy, character, love to our lives.

"And not to forget Nala, Jenson’s dog, who Bert regularly helped look after. Bert was obsessed with Nala and she brought him so much joy.

Mr Brook had hundreds of friends from across Wakefield.

"He regularly took her up to Sandal Castle for a run around.”

He also previously owned a Mini Cooper and a Porsche, and regularly took part in Porsche meetups across Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Since Bert’s passing, many of his friends have mentioned to the family that they will miss his cheeky comments and charming charisma down the pub.

