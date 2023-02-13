Born on January 18, 1927, Mary White passed away with her loving family by her side on Monday, January 16.

A much loved mum to Patricia and the late Robert, Mary is the cherished grandma to Julie, Lyndsay, Catherine, Lizzy and Rachel.

Mrs White leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family of the former Mayor of Normanton Mary White have paid tributes to their 'loving Grandma'.

Mrs White was an active member of Normanton Parish Church and was known for being on many committees and boards and was a councillor and the Mayor of Normanton during the turn of the millennium between 2000 and 2001.

Mrs White’s granddaughter, Lyndsay Fleming, said: “My grandmother, Mary, was a strong, outgoing and independent woman. She did a lot of volunteering in Normanton.

"She was on the committee of some of the local schools and hospital, and was the mayor between 2000 and 2001.

“She loved dancing and having a game of Wish and meeting people. She loved her family - her family were the most important people in the world to her."

Normanton Town Council has also paid tributes to Mrs White. A post on social media reads: “Normanton Town Council is deeply saddened to hear of the death of former councillor and former Mayor of Normanton, Mary White.

“Mary will be fondly remembered by all those who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time.”

Mrs White’s funeral will be held at Normanton Parish Church on Tuesday, February 21 at 12.45pm.

Her family requests a donation to Cancer Research and Wakefield Hospice is to be made in lieu of flowers.

Mrs White was known for being an active member of the community in Normanton.

