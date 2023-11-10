Tributes have been paid to a much-loved father, grandfather, brother and former president of Wakefield’s Red Shed.

George Denton, who was president of Wakefield Labour Club for the best part of three decades, has died aged 74.

Daughter Nicola Jukes said: “My dad was an inspiration to all who knew him, the most kind man I have ever known, always giving sweets to the kids on the close were we lived,10p bread to the neighbours as he didn’t like to waste, cheap socks from his work, and the best his home made wine or beer to everyone who actually liked it .

“I know he will truly be missed but my last memory I would like to share is when my son Rowan and I left him with my big headphones on listening to Pink Floyd – what a wonderful memory we have.”

George Denton , Vice President of the Labour Club, outside the Red Shed, Wakefield, which has been named by CAMRA as Britains best real Ale Club.,

George was in Wakefield in April 1949, one of four children of Claude and Eve.

He was Carol, Julie and Chris’s brother.

He grew up in Flanshaw, went to St Michael’s Middle School and he was the only one to go to Ings Road School.

He became apprentice brewer at Eagle Brewery on George Street aged 15 years old and his wages were handed over to his mum at the end of every week.

Wakefield Labour Club has won Camra's club of the year.

When the brewery was bought out he went to work for Caddies Wainwright where he worked for 10 years as a general labourer.

After leaving he moved to Star Sports where became head warehouseman until his retirement.

After going out together for about two years George and Elaine got married at St James Church in Chapelthorpe in 1970.

Their first home was on 128 Wharncliffe Road and was the family home and Nicola and Andrew were born.

George Denton and Richard Council,club secretary at the Red Shed Labour Club in Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

They moved to their present home when Mathew was 18 months old around 1978.

He loved steam trains and rode on Bittern, the sister to Mallard for his 70th birthday and was especially fond of the Settle to Carlisle run.

A close second to trains was Belgium beer and the annual Red Shed trip to Belgium.

When he was fully retired he filled his time at Wakefield Labour Club.

He worked behind the bar, sorted the barrels and was paid in beer tokens.

For instance around in the 1980’s – he started making home brew.

He brewed his beer in the bath at home, which he called in Denton brewery.

His service was delivered by celebrant Lesley Blessington at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday.

Current Wakefield Labour Club president Matthew Hallis said: “George William Denton is not a household name and he was neither a politician or trades union leader.

"He was president of the Wakefield Labour Club for two periods covering much of the last three decades and was a born and bred Wakefield man bringing up his family here.

"As club president, he took his turn behind the bar and was always quick with a joke as well as a pint. Invariably the pint was better than the joke.

“To say he will be missed is a massive understatement. He will leave behind memories of a kind, generous, hard working president who will be remembered as a club legend.