Mr Ingham’s family paid tribute, and shared the story of his life and achievements with the Express.

He was born in May of 1939 in Horbury and never left.

He was the son of Joe and Cathy Ingham and was one of seven children – Fred, Alec, Trevor, Robert, Pat, and Linda who passed away at an early age.

Bill and Yvonne

Jackie and Leslie joined the family at a later date as foster children and stayed.

At nine months old he contracted polio and was in hospital for a considerable time.

He was educated at St Peters, Horbury from the age of six and then went to Northfield Lane Secondary School.

At Northfield Lane one of his teachers, Mr Hargreaves, introduced him to Crystal Radio Sets and this started his life-long love of amateur radio.

Bill during period of national aervice

After leaving Northfield Lane he went on to technical college and learned bricklaying until leaving at the age of 16.

He then started work at Walter Crane, where he rewound electrical motors. His family said he found it very boring.

He used to cycle to work on a bike he bought from Spragues for £17.

On one occasion he swallowed a fly and contracted Bright’s disease, which attacked his kidneys and left him in Clayton Hospital for six months.

Bill with siblings in the 1940s

After he was discharged he was told he could not go back to his current job and instead started working for his dad, Joe, as an upholsterer, which he continued until retirement.

This was firstly on Tithe Barn Street and at larger premises on Queen Street where they moved in 1970, and is still run by son Michael.

On June 4, 1959 he was conscripted into national service.

This is where he met his lifelong friend Keith Walker, who also loved amateur radio.

Bill Ingham

After eight weeks they were posted to Germany, Bill was an adjutant’s driver on manoeuvres, driving an Austin Champ Jeep.

When he wasn’t doing this, he was a taxi driver for servicemen, driving them to various places in a VW Beetle.

He said his greatest achievement was that he once drove the head vehicle in a 200 strong convoy through Hamburg with a police escort – the convoy included armoured people carriers and tanks.

After being in the army for two years he was discharged early, in 1961.

Bill and Keith continued their friendship, and went to the Mecca in Wakefield where Bill met Yvonne in 1962.

Bill and Yvonne travelled a lot on his Velocette 350cc motorbike.

They married on May 9, 1964 in St Peters church and went on honeymoon in Paris.

Next year would have been their 60th wedding anniversary.

Their first house was in Blacker Lane, Netherton. They bought their present house in 1965, which had no electricity or water, and took 24-hours to fill a tin wash tub.

They moved in May 1966 and in June of that year they welcomed their first child, Michael whose first bed was a drawer from the chest.

He was followed in 1968 by Wendy and in 1972 by Suzanne.

Bill was involved in many associations over the years and was still an active member of some until recently

He was the chairman of the Wakefield Radio Club and went up Emley Moor Mast a couple of times – all the way to the top – a member of the Association of Master Upholsterers, Horbury Civic Society, Horbury Chamber of Trade, President of the West Yorkshire Chamber of Trade, and the longest serving committee member on the Horbury Street Fayre as well as one of the original founder members.

Bill was also a member of the Foreign Bird Society, Chairman of the Horbury Village Partnership, Trustee of the Horbury Common Lands Trust and Daniel Gaskell Trust.

A number of Horbury community groups are considering how to commemorate Mr Horbury, such as the Horbury Civic Society and Horbury Village Partnership including the planting of trees, or planters.

His many hobbies included classic cars, amateur radio, foreign birds and electric organ.

In 1994 Suzanne had his grandchild, Jordan and followed with Olivia in 1997.

Michael met his wife Liz in 1994 and she came with a “ready-made” family of Emily and Vicky, in turn they provided two great grandchildren Sophia, born in 2012, and Maisie born 2019.

In a statement, his family said: “William Ingham, also known as Bill, will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and he will leave a huge hole in our lives that can never be filled.

"Bill was also known as ‘Mr Horbury’ and was greatly respected by all who knew him, he was a true gentleman to all.

"Because of his love of Hawaiian shirts (if you know, you know!), we invite everyone, if they so wish, to join the family in wearing something bright, or if you are brave enough try to out-do Bill, who is going out in style wearing his brightest!

“The funeral is Tuesday, August 1, 10.15am at St Peters and St. Leonards Church, Horbury, followed by a private committal at the crematorium in Wakefield.

“Bill’s wake will be at Horbury WMC on Cluntergate, where we will celebrate the life and loves of Bill

"All will be welcome and the family will join you after the committal in Wakefield. Family flowers only, any donations to be made to Pancreatic Cancer UK.”

Horbury and South Ossett councillor Darren Byford said: "Bill was Mr Horbury, part of the real fabric of the town.

"He was the driving force behind many community activities, from hanging baskets to Christmas lights switch-ons, from the annual street fayre to supporting business across the town centre.