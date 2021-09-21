Tributes paid to talented Wakefield musician Scott Marshall who has died aged 38

Tributes to talented Wakefield musician Scott Marshall who had died aged 38. (photo: Andy Dunn)

Tributes have been paid to Scott Marshall, a familiar face on the Wakefield live music scene since his teens, who died unexpectedly at Wakefield Hospice on Thursday after being admitted for a respite stay.

The singer, guitarist and songwriter had been a member of several bands from his youth, but in recent years, playing music had become increasingly difficult as his health deteriorated.

Mr Marshall, who grew up in Kettlethorpe and later lived in Ossett, was diagnosed with rapidly evolving relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2006, which had worsened significantly in the last few years.

Scott with his dad, Philip.

His sister Suzanne Marshall, 31, of Kettlethorpe, said: “He was always happy - every time I’d speak to him he would randomly burst into song. He would go out of his way to help anyone.

"To say he had been dealt such a bad hand in life, he wasn’t bitter."

MS is an incurable condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, and can cause problems with vision, balance, muscle control, mobility and other basic body functions.

Mr Marshall was diagnosed in his 20s after suffering with his mobility and dizzy spells while working as a chef at The Angel pub on Leeds Road, Outwood.

Scott with his mum, Janet.

Miss Marshall said: “He’d originally thought he’d just been working too hard - he’d been doing 60-to-70-hour weeks, but he eventually went to the GP who sent him straight to the hospital and he was diagnosed quickly.

“Originally, they explained that he should have relapses and periods where it remitted, but it never worked like that with Scott.

“In the last few years, it was like ‘boom’, instead of it getting worse year by year, it was week by week - a bit more of his body was taken away by the MS.”

However, Mr Marshall’s trademark sense of humour stayed with him, and he was known for his sharp sense of wit, and his passion for music remained.

Mr Marshall was known for his sharp sense of wit and passion for music.

He had taught himself to play guitar in his early teens, and could also play drums and bass. His first band, formed with friends from Kettlethorpe Youth Club, Third Party Confusion, recorded an album, as did his last band, Captain Shitbeard.

Mr Marshall was incredibly close to his family, and “idolised” dad Philip, and was a much-loved brother and uncle to two nieces and two nephews. The family were devastated to lose his mum Janet in June last year.

Mr Marshall had huge support from his friends, many of whom he had known since childhood, and they rallied to support him as his health worsened.

In 2017, four friends, led by Stephanie Atkinson, cycled from Wakefield to Hornsea to raise money for an electric wheelchair, and in the last three years, family and friends helped to raise £5,000 to pay for an assistance dog, Buddy.

Tributes have been paid to Scott Marshall who died unexpectedly at Wakefield Hospice on Thursday. (Photo: Andy Dunn)

“He adored him. Buddy could do things like put on socks or pick things up, but for Scott, he was much more than that, he was a companion,” Miss Marshall said.

Until last year, Mr Marshall had lived independently in Ossett, helped by a good friend, Josh Callaghan, but recently moved to the Livability York House residential home in the town.

Miss Marshall said she would like to thank the “amazing” staff at both Wakefield Hospice and York House, and all of Mr Marshall’s friends for their support.

A funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday October 5 at 11am.