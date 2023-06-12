It has been reported by US media that Chris Moran, 32, passed away in a road collision whilst on a stag celebration party last week.

Mr Moran was the sales director at Findmy.car., a car sourcing website, and was a rugby player for Westgate Common ARLFC and supporter and sponsor of Wakefield Trinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He leaves behind girlfriend Georgia Cooke and his loving family who have been left heartbroken by the news from the USA.

Chris leaves behind his girlfriend, Georgia.

Tributes from his friends, family, and colleagues have poured in on social media in the days since his death.

A statement put out by colleagues at Findmy.car reads: “It is with extremely heavy hearts and great sadness that we share the devastating news of the tragic loss of our beloved sales director, Chris Moran.

"On Friday June 9 Chris was involved in a very tragic accident and it is with deep sorrow that we bid farewell to an exceptional leader, a dear friend, and an invaluable member of our team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Chris touched the lives of everyone he encountered with his boundless enthusiasm, unwavering dedication, and contagious optimism. His charismatic personality lit up any room he entered, making each interaction memorable and meaningful.

Chris was a doting uncle to his niece, Jorgie.

"Chris’ passion for business was unparalleled. He inspired us all to reach new heights, to embrace challenges, and to strive for excellence. Chris believed in the power of teamwork, fostering an environment where collaboration and innovation flourished.

"His remarkable leadership left an indelible mark on our team and will continue to shape the future of Findmy.car.

"Beyond his professional accomplishments, Chris was a true friend and confidant to many. His genuine care and empathy touched countless lives, and his infectious laughter and warm smile brought joy to every moment shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chris had an extraordinary ability to brighten even the darkest of days and reminded us of the importance of kindness and compassion and would always be looking to help others where possible.

Chris was on a stag do in Las Vegas when the accident occured.

"As we come to terms with this profound loss, let us remember Chris for the extraordinary person he was and the legacy he leaves behind. Let us honor his memory by embracing his values of integrity, perseverance, and unwavering dedication.

"During this difficult time, we extend our deepest sympathies to Chris's family, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss. We stand by their side, offering our support, love, and strength.

"Chris, you will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Your presence will be deeply missed, but your spirit will live on within each of us. May your soul find eternal peace, and may we strive to carry forward the passion and zest for life that you exemplified.

“Rest in peace, Chris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will forever miss you and always love you and we promise to ensure that findmy.car continues to thrive in your absence. In Chris’ words…’The train never stops’.”

A tribute released by Mr Moran’s rugby team, Westgate Common ARLFC, said: “After receiving the most horrendous news and a couple of days to process, as a club we would like to pay tribute to Chris Moran.

"We came together yesterday as a rugby family to support each other and our hearts are with all Chris’ family and friends. Chris was genuinely one of a kind, with an aura around him wherever he went.

"There’s so much more that could be said that a Facebook post doesn’t do it justice, but as a loyal supporter, sponsor, player and friend of Westgate, he will forever be with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Trinity has released a statement, reading: “Wakefield Trinity is deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Trinity supporter and club sponsor Chris Moran. We are all thinking of Chris’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

One friend called Mr Moran “one of the nicest lads ever” and another friend said: “Chris Moran you were one of the good ones,mate. The kindest. From high school into the adult years you’ve been a diamond. Never to be forgotten.”

An appeal launched to help get Mr Moran repatriated and support his family and friends has already hit five figures.