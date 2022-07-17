Tributes to former Wakefield rugby player Ricky Bibey

Ricky Bibey won the Challenge Cup twice - with his first club Wigan in 2002 and two years later with St Helens.

One of his former clubs reported that Ricky had been on holiday in Italy when he died.

He also played for Leigh Centurions, Oldham and Wakefield Trinity in a career that spanned more than 10 years.

Ricky Bibey (SWPix)

Wakefield Trinity RLFC posted on social media: "Trinity are saddened to hear of the passing of former prop-forward Ricky Bibey, aged 40.

"Ricky played for Trinity between 2007 and 2009, making 60 appearances.

"We send our condolences to Ricky's family and friends at this tough time."

Wigan Warriors posted: "Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former prop forward, Ricky Bibey.

"Between 2001 and 2003, Ricky played 42 games for Wigan and was part of the 2002 Challenge Cup-winning squad.

"We send our condolences to Ricky's family and friends at this sad time."

Leigh Centurions posted: "We are desperately saddened to learn of the passing of their popular former prop forward Ricky Bibey while on holiday in Italy.

"Ricky was only 40 years of age.