Tributes to Wakefield detective Bob Taylor after 31 years catching Yorkshire killers, kidnappers and rapists

Tributes have been paid to one of the UK’s most successful detectives who helped put some of Yorkshire's most dangerous criminals behind bars, who has passed away.

Detective Chief Supt Bob Taylor achieved the unprecedented perfect record during his 31 year police career, most of it served with West Yorkshire.

Of the 150 murder cases he worked on overall, only one remains unsolved.

Mr Taylor, who lived in Wakefield, headed some of the country’s most high profile crime hunts, including ‘shoe fetish’ murderer Christopher Farrow, who murdered Wendy Speakes at her Balne Lane home in 1994.

But perhaps his best known case was the investigation into murderer and extortionist Michael Sams.

He kidnapped teenager Julie Dart off the streets of Leeds in July 1991, sent ransom letters to the police, and then murdered the 19-year-old.

In January 1992, Sams kidnapped Birmngham estate agent Stephanie Slater as she showed him around a house, held her hostage in a wheelie bin for 10 days then released her when £175,000 ransom money was paid.

He wrote several letters to the police, playing a cat and mouse game with them.

After BBC’s Crimewatch aired his phone calls to the police instructing where to place the cash, Sams’ first wife and son rang in identifying him.

Birmingham detectives dismissed him as the potential criminal because he had a false leg but Mr Taylor sent Det Sgt Tim Grogan to the railway enthusiast’s workshop in Newark, to arrest him.

Sams was subsequently jailed for life after a Nottingham Crown Court trial in 1993.

Mr Taylor always promised Julie’s mother and grandparents he would find out the exact date the teenager was killed, a promise he kept enabling Julie’s family to put a date of death on her gravestone.

Bob Taylor. (Credit: Candour Productions) | Candour Productions

Ex Det Sgt Grogan recalls of that hunt: "Bob was a perceptive, gifted detective.

"Though his assiduous attention to detail was a powerful string to his bow, much of his success was achieved through raw intellectual muscle and hard work.

"In commanding murder investigations his steady, patient personality shone through and bred a quiet confidence among the team who, it is no exaggeration to say, worshipped him.”

Another promise he kept was to the daughters of Wakefield office receptionist Wendy Speakes, pledging to catch her killer.

Most murders are committed by people known to the victim. Many detectives rarely come across `stranger murders’ where the killer is unknown to the victim.

Mr Taylor had two - Julie and Wendy.

Having already stalked another Wakefield woman in 1994 but failed to get into her house, Christopher Farrow, of Leeds, went to Wendy’s terraced house.

She answered the door to a man asking for a pen and paper as his car had broken down. He barged into her home and raped and cold-bloodedly killed Wendy.

Mr Taylor recalled in a previous interview: “He had a shoe fetish and made elegant Wendy wear a cheap pair of second hand sandals as he committed his depraved act.

"I ripped apart the house - took off the front door and bannisters for finger pint checks. A partial finger print was found on the inside of her front door - he had no explanation as to why it was there and was banged to rights.

“DNA and computerised checks were in their infancy then and it was six long years before the match came up only the once.”

Farrow was jailed for life after pleading guilty in 2000.

That conviction sealed Bob’s amazing and distinguished 100 per cent record.

Ex-Det Chf Supt Chris Gregg, who was a DI on the Wendy Speakes case, paid tribute to his old boss.

"Bob was the finest, senior detective I had the privilege of working with on various murder investigations,” he said.

"His formidable intelligence and determination led him to bring to justice some of the country’s most ruthless killers.

"Bob was a charismatic, inspirational leader and his warmth, humour and loyalty to the teams he led was unswerving.

"I have not known anyone as universally respected as he was. I am proud to call Bob a friend as well as a colleague.”

His ex-colleagues all recall how he treated the victims and their families with respect and care.

Wendy’s daughter, Tracey Millington-Jones, says he was a steadfast support since Farrow’s conviction and subsequent three failed efforts to be paroled.

She describes him as `a big bear of a Yorkshire man’.

"Bob was remarkable,” she said.

"He came into my life 30 years ago during the darkest of times. His unwavering determination comforted my sister Leah and I.

"He treated me with respect and empathy, reassuring me he would find the person responsible. I never doubted him - not for a second.

"Six years later, true to his word, Bob’s forensic work lead to Farrow’s capture. He gave me justice and, most importantly, closure.

"But Bob did not stop there. He since supported me through every parole hearing, was at my side as we campaigned to keep Farrow behind bars.

"Bob was more than a detective - he was a source of strength and a friend when I needed one most.

"I will never forget the profound impact he had on my life. Bob, you were truly Mr 100 per cent and I will forever be grateful that you were the one put in charge of my mum’s case. RIP big man.”

The only son of Eric and Marion Taylor who ran a small plumbing business, Mr Taylor had said he did not know what made him sign up to then Leeds City Police one Saturday in January 1970.

PC Robert Taylor 1008 spent a couple of years in uniform but CID was always his aim.

Early years spent as a Detective Sgt on the Yorkshire Ripper case taught him to listen to junior officers, unlike the bosses on the serial killer’s five year hunt.

His philosophy was `eliminate the obvious, then contemplate the ridiculous’, which obviously served him well.

On his retirement, Mr Taylor had a high profile media career, appearing in many documentaries and a BBC TV series, The Murder Game.

He also wrote his autobiography, Crime Buster, giving his insights into some of the country’s most notorious criminals.

He left CID in the last couple of years of his career to become head of operations in the elite National Crime Squad – England’s answer to the FBI.

He passed away of cancer, aged 75, on December 28, 2024 at Pontefract’s Prince of Wales Hospice.

He leaves three children – James, Frances and Robert - from his first marriage and twin sons, Finlay and Joseph, to his second.

He also leaves seven grandchildren and a sister, Judith.

His son, Finlay, posted a tribute on social media on Sunday, writing: "He was proud to have been part of a team. With dad holding a remarkable 100% detection and conviction rate for some of the most serious crimes committed.

"Dad was described by a top psychologist as a 'bear of a man' for his strength and dedication to his work in policing.

"I am immensely proud of my dad for all he accomplished in his life and career. His book Crime Buster and many TV documentaries he featured in will be one of many lasting memories.

"He fought bravely against his cancer diagnosis and battled until the very end. I will miss him dearly, as I know many others will.

"Dad, I love you so very much and will miss you immensely.”

Mr Taylor was dubbed ‘Mr 100%’ and `super cop’ when he handed in his warrant card in March 2001 with, as he simply recalled, ‘a heavy heart but a feeling of a job well done’.

Mr Taylor’s funeral will take place at 10.40am at Wakefield Crematorium on January 21, 2025.

Donations are welcome in his honour to The Prince of Wales Hospice, Ponterfract.