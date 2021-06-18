Tributes to Wakefield Pie Shop's 'mum to all', Sharon
With the famous Pie Shop in Wakefield under new management, the fresh start has been dealt a devastating blow with the news that shop’s manager and longest-serving worker, Sharon Devenport, recently passed away.
Her sudden death at the age of 58 has shocked many including staff and the customers, to whom Sharon was often considered as being ‘like a mum’.
Sharon’s daughter Zoe Barnes, who also works in the shop paid tribute and said: “She was amazing, she was a proper mum, that’s the best way to describe her.
“All of Wakefield looked at her that way, she would help people into taxis if they’d had too much to drink and make sure they had a bottle of water.
“That’s just the way she was.
“She was the heart and soul of the place and she will be missed massively.
“She was such a lovely person and everybody loved her, and all she wanted to do was care for people,
“She was just so pure and lovely.
“She was just the mother of Wakefield.”
The shop was closed for the weekend recently out of respect.
Familiar to all the regular customers, new owner Matt Birch said it was “really sad news” and said Sharon was unquestionably the key member of the shop’s staff that helped to carve out its reputation and make it Wakefield’s most popular takeaway.