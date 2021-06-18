Tributes to Wakefield Pie Shop's 'mum to all', Sharon

Sharon passed away suddenly at the age of 58.

Sharon’s daughter Zoe Barnes, who also works in the shop paid tribute and said: “She was amazing, she was a proper mum, that’s the best way to describe her.

“All of Wakefield looked at her that way, she would help people into taxis if they’d had too much to drink and make sure they had a bottle of water.

Sharon was the longest-serving worker at the shop.

“That’s just the way she was.

“She was the heart and soul of the place and she will be missed massively.

“She was such a lovely person and everybody loved her, and all she wanted to do was care for people,

“She was just so pure and lovely.

“She was just the mother of Wakefield.”

The shop was closed for the weekend recently out of respect.