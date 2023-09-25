Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Security staff at the busy centres have been trained in using Smart TAG, a forensic marking spray which tags objects or individuals with a unique forensic code which can be used by the police to identify items or suspects involved in a crime.

The initiative, funded by the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP), comes after PCSOs in Wakefield District were given authorisation last year to use forensic marking spray, which was a first in the UK.

Insp Paul Fraser said: “The Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to introduce innovative tactics and develop new partnership opportunities to ensure that Wakefield remains the safest city in the region.

“The Ridings and Trinity Walk are valuable partners in the retail sector, and we hope by demonstrating how closely we are working together that it will make people think twice about committing crimes against businesses in the city.

“Where instances do occur and security staff use the forensic marking spray, any individuals or objects sprayed will be marked with a unique code which assists us in investigating crimes and returning stolen property.”

Director of the West Yorkshire VRP, Det Chief Supt Lee Berry said: “We have continued to fund the use of forensic marking sprays in the Wakefield District, as we know just how effective they are in influencing behaviours and preventing situations from escalating.

“The retail sector is crucial to our local economies, and it is vital that staff and visitors remain protected, particularly from any potential of serious violence.

“Using the very latest technologies in partnership ensures that our vibrant cities can flourish and remain safe for all.”

Lynette Howgate, Centre Manager of Trinity Walk, added: “For us, this is about ensuring we continue to keep Trinity Walk a safe, family-friendly shopping centre.