Trinity Walk's Santa's grotto delivers more than £3K for children's hospice

A free outdoor Santa’s grotto experience in Wakefield has helped a children’s hospice raise more than £3,000.

Trinity Walk’s famous Santa attracted thousands of families last year and thanks to the generosity of visitors, £3,161 was raised for charity Forget Me Not – double the 2020 figure.

It’s taken the total raised for the charity by the shopping centre since 2015 to around £24,000.

The covered, open air space proved to be the centre’s busiest grotto ever this year despite the ongoing pandemic, with families from across West Yorkshire visiting and donating to Huddersfield-based children’s hospice in the process.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity Walk’s famous Santa attracted thousands of families this year and thanks to the generosity of visitors, £3,161 was raised for charity Forget Me Not – double the 2020 figure.

The hospice, which supports children and families across Wakefield and West Yorkshire, has been the shopping centre’s Christmas charity partner since 2015.

And Trinity Walk’s Santa experience received rave reviews again this year from visitors.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s Marketing Manager, said: “We’ve been blown away by both the amazing comments we’ve received and the amount of money visitors have donated while visiting. Our Santa is one of the jewels in our crown and the fact he’s so authentic is matched only by his memory as so many families love the fact he remembers the kids.

“The money raised goes directly to Forget Me Not who do incredible work across West Yorkshire at a time when families need them most. So anything we can do to give them a helping hand is a pleasure and a privilege for us.”

And Trinity Walk’s Santa experience received rave reviews again this year from visitors.

Georgia Lane of Forget Me Not said: “For years Trinity Walk and the amazing shoppers there have helped us raise truly vital funds to continue and expand on the work we do here at the hospice.