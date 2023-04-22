Residents of Wakefield are being given the chance to explore the hauntingly beautiful catacombs hidden beneath historic Westgate Unitarian Chapel.

Parties are being offered guided trips of the spooky 18th century corridors and tunnels below the city’s streets as part of the Westgate Catacomb Tour.

Built in 1752 Westgate Unitarian Chapel has become one of Wakefield’s most mysterious and atmospheric spaces.

Hidden below the landmark building in Westgate, are catacombs filled with history as well as a few ‘residents’ that have refused to leave.

Tour organisers it offers an incredible opportunity to explore Wakefield’s hidden heritage.

Now, the trips, which started two years ago, are attracting dozens of curious visitors as the ‘underground experience expands with more information, more accessibility and more volunteers.

A tour earlier this month was led by expert historian Sarah Cobham, from Wakefield, and volunteer guide Olivia Yates.

Each tour is around an hour long, with plenty of time to take photographs, soak up the atmosphere and ask questions.

“We had a superb weekend at Westgate Chapel Catacombs,” said Olivia.

"Eighty five people were welcomed through the crypt door over two days; including possibly our youngest visitor at 11 years old, who visited us from Manchester.

“Stories were told, chills were shared, and potential new volunteers were inspired.

“Count yourself part of the history of the place from now on. We even have the great, great, great granddaughter of one of our residents training to be a tour guide, which is very special and poignant.”

The funds raised from the tours are put back into maintaining the catacombs and preserving their history for future generations.

"“As always, every visitor has helped to add money to the conservation pit which is really exciting and we’re so grateful for you generosity, time and interest in the project,” Olivia added.

“Our main aim is of course to conserve the catacombs for future generations to learn and enjoy from, however, we are also passionate about getting our small corner of Wakefield on the tourist map.

"We’re really excited to share the news that we have been discussing potential visits and catacomb tours with tour operators from London. What a fantastic opportunity to get people into Wakefield and see how wonderful the city is.”

Tours are currently running once or twice a month with multiple time slots available on each date.

The next batch of visits have been announced for Saturday June 3, with tickets still available on Eventbrite.

Dates have also been secured July, August and November, with some very special events planned for Hallowe’en running between October 27 and 31.

Upcoming event information is also available on the chapel’s Facebook page.

Take a tour of the church crypt catacombs yourself – here’s a ‘cryptic’ taster of what’s on offer with these incredible 16 photos captured by Wakefield Express photographer Scott Merrylees.

1 . Tour of the catacombs Take a tour beneath Wakefield through these haunted catacombs. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Unitarian Chapel After being built in 1752 Westgate Unitarian Chapel has become one of Wakefield’s most mysterious and atmospheric spaces. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Tunnel vision The tours were created by expert historian, Sarah Cobham, from Wakefield. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Lost in time Hidden below are catacombs filled with history. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

