The generous members of the club have led countless fundraising activities over the years – for the Yorkshire Ambulance, Marie Curie and Tiny Hands Baby Bank Yorkshire, just to name a few – but the volunteers quickly jumped into action to raise money for the victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that wrecked Turkey and Syria just over a month ago.

So far, it is estimated that the quake has killed over 50,000 people in the two countries and millions of others have been left injured and without a home.

In just one week, members of the club collected spare change at Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre and raised more than £2,500, which will go directly towards those who have suffered as a result of the disaster.

A spokesperson for Castleford and Pontefract Lions Club, said: “Lions and Leos are working in shifts serving food to up to 4,000 people per day, as well as distributing beds, blankets, toiletries, underwear, socks, shoes, boots, toys, games and nappies.

"When the weather got cold and there was no electricity they also brought in stoves, metal barrels and 40 tonnes of wood to provide warmth in the emergency tent area.

"After 10 days of constant sanitizing and following Covid safety guidelines, Lions and other NGOs were asked to leave their sites because of rising Covid numbers but instead of walking away Lions set-up two warehouses so they could continue to distribute masks, disinfectant and water.

"The victims of this earthquake will need support for months and even years ahead and Castleford and Pontefract District Lions Club are just one of the many clubs in the UK which have raised funds to support our fellow Lions.

Members of the Lions clubs are on the ground in Adina, Southern Turkey, distributing up to 4,000 meals and everyday necessities to the victims of the earthquake.

"In just over a week, we collected £2655.89 and throughout the English Lions have so far collected over £200,000. Every penny collected by Lions Clubs goes directly to help those who have suffered as a result of this disaster and all administration costs are covered by the Lions organisation.”

