TV comedian and The Last Leg presenter Adam Hills goes from muddy Wakefield rugby pitch to BAFTA ceremony

TV comedian and broadcaster Adam Hills went from the muddy rugby pitch in Wakefield to a black tie and polished shoes after changing for the BAFTAs - in the toilets on the train.

Adam, who presents TV comedy talk show The Last Leg, tweeted from Wakefield station after going straight from playing for Warrington Wolves Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) team in the city to the star studded ceremony.

The Last Leg, presented by Adam along with Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe, was shortlisted in the Comedy Entertainment Programme category.

The Australian tweeted: "Before and after shots. Photo 1 - 3.13pm at Wakefield Station after playing two games of Rugby League. Photo 2: 5.12pm on a train to London for the Baftas. Sorry to all onboard for hogging the toilets."

He had earlier tweeted: "A great day of @PDRLEngland Physical Disability Rugby League held at @WTCommunityRL today. Congrats to all who played, & to Wakey and RFL for pulling it together. Now on a train to the Baftas. Yes, I’m changing into a tux onboard. No, I haven’t showered. #wire @WWCLSFoundation."

Wakefield Trinity hosted he first PDRL Festival of 2019 yesterday at Eastmoor Dragons, where six teams - from Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Castleford Tigers - played two games each.

​Adam has been at the forefront of the Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) in England and will be making another appearance at Anfield later this month, with the Wolves facing Leeds Rhinos as part of Super League's Dacia Magic Weekend.

Fellow presenter Alex Brooker, will play for Leeds Rhinos as he and Adam go head to head.