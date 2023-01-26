Now in its 15th year, the festival, which will be held on February 17-19, celebrates the district’s distinctive pink vegetable, at its famous food and drink market, with lots more to enjoy such as demonstrations from top chefs, street entertainment, the food and drink trail, family workshops and live music.

On Friday and Saturday, the festival extends into the evening as visitors aged 18+ can enjoy two hilarious comedy nights in the comedy tent in the Bullring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, February 17, MC Liam Pickford will be introducing comedians Danny Deegan, Stephanie Laing and headline Stephen Bailey who is best known for his television appearances in the likes of Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie To You and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Paul Sinha and Stephen Bailey are heading to Wakefield.

On Saturday, February 18 the city will welcome Rob Rouse, Pete Selwood and Paul Sinha, The Chase’s very own The Sinnerman to the stage.

Curated by A Rush Of Laughter, the evening promises to be one of hilarity and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport said: “The Rhubarb Festival is all set to be a fabulous event- the comedy nights will make sure the amazing atmosphere and laughter will continue into the evening.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy top comedy here in our city centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are now on sale at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wakefield-council