The twosome were brought together by Specsavers Home Visits to film a tutorial as part of its #GenerationWOW campaign, which highlights the wonderful older wisdom that older people have to share with the younger generation.

Roller skating enthusiast John Parlour, aged 74, is a member of Tees Valley Roller Skating Club in Middlesbrough. He headed to Fusion Skating in Wakefield to give the tutorial to TV presenter Steph, who had no previous experience.

John, who lives in Newton Aycliffe, has been skating for more than 20 years. He first got involved with skating aged 50, after seeing people take part in the sport at his local leisure club. Realising age is just a number, he quickly decided he wanted to get involved too.

John Parlour, speaking on the experience said: “It was a huge honour to meet Steph. I have admired her for years and she was lovely. Steph was a really good student and I enjoyed teaching her.

“Generation Wow demonstrates that the older generation has a vast reservoir of knowledge, gained over many years of experience, that can be accessed and used by younger generations if they so choose.

“As long as I can remember I’ve loved anything on wheels and skating is just another way to use wheels. After a year or so I discovered that less experienced but very enthusiastic skaters were coming to me asking for help to learn.

"I found their enthusiasm very infectious and passing on my knowledge very satisfying.”

#GenerationWow is inspired by the amazing people Specsavers meeting through its Home Visits service, who have incredible skills, hobbies and talents that deserve to be shared.

Steph McGovern learned first-hand the benefits of #GenerationWOW during her skating lesson, where she was taught everything from what type of kit to wear, to the basics of skating, including how to stand up on skates, get moving and how to stop. There were then a few more advanced moves thrown in.

Steph McGovern said: “John was a really good teacher with plenty of knowledge. At the beginning of the session, I couldn’t even stand up on my skates however with John’s skills and advice I was on my feet in no time and even managed to complete a few tricks.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed the experience and want to encourage everyone to get out of their comfort zone and learn a new skill in 2023.”

The skill sharing initiative, Specsavers #GenerationWOW, works together with u3a (University of the Third Age) to provide older people a platform to pass on their skills and life experience to others through the newly developed skills hub.

To learn more about #GenerationWOW or to see other tutorials including calligraphy, air-dry clay crafts and flower arranging visit the skills hub at https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/generation-wow.