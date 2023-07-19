This year’s Clarence Park Festival, Clarence Golden Spirit Festival 2023, will take over the bandstand park found on Denby Dale Road on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday July 30.

The 22 band line up is eclectic as usual from funk and ska, folk blues, jazz infusion to eye watering metal, rock, punk and electro pop.

There will be a good mix of young and more experienced performers, local representation, plus bands from London, Bristol, and Peterborough doing some sets.

Clarence Park Festival is set to return on Saturday July 29 and Sunday June 30.

And Israeli band, Almog Einav and the Mushrooms are also set to play at the much-loved festival.

Kate Honeyman, co-founder of Wakefield Collective alongside Rachel Winstanley and organiser of Clarence Park Festival, said: “Each year whatever the weather, our loyal audience make the trek to the iconic Clarence Park Festival.

"Let’s all celebrate together and experience musical talent in all its various styles and incarnations."

The Mayor of Wakefield, Josie Pritchard, accompanied by Dave Jones, the Mayor’s attendant, will get the ball rolling on Saturday and opening the festival will be The First Ones, a promising young band from Emley.

Bands from across Yorkshire and beyond are set to play at Clarence Park Festival.

St. Cecilia, a young band from Wakefield, will open proceedings on the Sunday.

The Kingcrows an all glam rock band with punk theatrics, is set to headline on Saturday, and finishing the festival on Sunday will be Janus Stark, an experimental punk band.