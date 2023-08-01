Amy Weissenborn, 16, and George Morrison, 16, have joined Scouts from 158 countries as they come together to promote unity, community and togetherness in Gunsan-si in the North Jeolla Province of the country.

The Scouts - aged between 14 and 18 - will learn new skills, experience new cultures, and make international bonds with fellow Scouts who may not share the same mother tongue but hold the same values as one another.

Those heading to the jamboree will also have the amazing opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – where they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II.

Amy Weissenborn and George Morrison are the two lucky Wakefield Scouts going to the 25th World Scout Jamboree.

Amy and George were selected two years ahead of the event so they could raise money to fund their trip.

George said: “I know the food in Korea will be very different to the stuff we get in Yorkshire but I’m really excited to try it. I can’t wait to meet lots of people and teach them some Yorkshire slang.”

Amy added: “There’s going to be lots of people from all over the world there and I can’t wait to meet them. I’m most looking forward to kayaking and going on the big zip line.”

South Korea previously hosted the 17th World Scout Jamboree in 1991.

The Scous will get to spend three days in the capital of South Korea, Seoul.

C2 General Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, said: “Scouts from all corners of the UK are travelling over 12 hours to South Korea for the 25th World Scouts Jamboree.

“This year 4,500 young people from the UK and 40,000 others from nearly every country on the planet are coming together to take on new adventures, make lifelong friendships and experience this once in a lifetime opportunity.

"The theme of the jamboree this year is to Draw your Dream, representing our willingness to accept young people’s ideas and opinions, and create an opportunity for them to make their jamboree dreams come true.