Two Pontefract pubs first to display Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder posters ahead of National awareness day

The Wakefield FASD Network UK group believes that The Beastfair Vaults and The New Red Lion are the first to display the posters in the district.

The Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones, also chose the organisation to support through the Mayor’s Charity Appeal and has voiced his support.

Group leader of FASD Network Wakefield, Lorraine Egan, said: “Scott is the first in our area to put up a FASD poster in his pubs.

FASD Network Wakefield with Mayor Couc David Jones and pub landlord Scott Willson.

"We’ve approached other pubs and they have all said no.

"It is an absolute massive move forward that these two pubs are taking it on board. We’re hoping that others will reconsider and follow suit.”

The Mayor’s office, on behalf of Coun David Jones, said: “FASD Network is one of the Mayor’s two chosen organisations to support under the Mayor’s Charity Appeal.

"He wishes to raise awareness of the condition and is very glad of the support from Scott Wilson in raising awareness of the importance of alcohol-free pregnancies.”

Publican Scott Wilson, who runs The beastfair Vaults and The New Red Lion, said: “Making women aware of the dangers of drinking alcohol during pregnancy and giving them an informed choice of what to drink is incredibly important.”

FASD is a term used to describe the permanent impacts on the brain and body of individuals prenatally exposed to alcohol during pregnancy resulting in a spectrum of physical, neurological, emotional and behavioural regulation characteristics.

FASD Network UK is an organisation that specialises in providing information, positive support and training on FASD and provides support groups in Wakefield for families affected.

These support groups are led by volunteers with lived experience who are passionate about raising awareness to help get the best support for their children.

The money raised will be spent on keeping the support group up and running and will help with the planning of fun events for children and young people and their ever supportive families.

Guidance published by the Department for Health and Social Care last year says there is no “reliable FASD prevalence estimates for England” but some research does suggest that it impacts between 3 to 4 per cent of children.

If you're pregnant and struggling with an alcohol problem, talk to a midwife or doctor.

Confidential help and support is also available from:

Drinkaware has a national alcohol helpline called Drinkline; if you're worried about your own or someone else's drinking, call the free helpline on 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am to 8pm, weekends 11am to 4pm

We Are With You – a charity providing free, confidential support for drugs, alcohol and mental health problems and a directory of drug and alcohol services around the UK

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) – a free self-help group; its "12-step" programme involves getting sober with the help of regular support groups

For more information, visit the FASD Network UK website http://www.fasdnetwork.org/.