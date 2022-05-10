Two-storey extension plans to create 14 new city-centre apartments

The plans have been submitted to extend the building at 10 Market Street.

The building, which was formerly used as part of a nightclub, is currently vacant and is largely single storey.

A former Methodist church next to the building has since been converted into a cocktail bar.

The building on Market Street.

The application reads: “The apartments will comprise a mix of studio, one-bed and two-bed units arranged over three floors.

“Eight of the units will be formed by converting the existing floor space.

“The remaining four units will be provided through the construction of a roof-top intervention, delivering an additional two levels above the existing single storey structure.”