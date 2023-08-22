News you can trust since 1852
Two Wakefield boys known to travel to London and Manchester on the train missing

Police are searching for two Wakefield boys who are “highly likely to be together” that were last seen yesterday (Monday, August 21).
By Shawna Healey
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:43 BST

Solomon Agyemang, 13, was last seen in Lupset at 9.30am.

Police say Solomon is black, slim and was last seen wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

He frequently uses the rail network to travel nationally, including to London and Manchester. He is likely to be in the company of Murad Bazan, another missing person.

The two missing boys, Murad Bazan and Solomon Agyemang, are highly likely to be together.
Murad is described as Asian with short dark hair. He was last seen at around 4pm yesterday wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes, dark top and blue trainers.

Murad is also known to travel nationally utilising the rail network and has previously been located in London, Manchester and a number of other cities.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Solomon please call 101 and quote 1878 21/08/23. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Murad, please call 101 and quote 1855 21/08/23.

