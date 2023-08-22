Solomon Agyemang, 13, was last seen in Lupset at 9.30am.

Police say Solomon is black, slim and was last seen wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

He frequently uses the rail network to travel nationally, including to London and Manchester. He is likely to be in the company of Murad Bazan, another missing person.

The two missing boys, Murad Bazan and Solomon Agyemang, are highly likely to be together.

Murad is described as Asian with short dark hair. He was last seen at around 4pm yesterday wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes, dark top and blue trainers.

Murad is also known to travel nationally utilising the rail network and has previously been located in London, Manchester and a number of other cities.