La La’s on Westgate in Wakefield city centre and Amirah Spice in Stanley are up for prizes at this year’s English Curry Awards.

The former is up for Curry Restaurant of the Year and the latter is up for Takeaway of the Year, both for Yorkshire and the Humber region.

The awards ceremony will take place on August 14 at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre, where the nation’s curry connoisseurs will gather to recognize and applaud the exceptional achievements of the curry sector.

Now in its 12th year, the awards continues to shine a spotlight on the talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry.

This year’s finalists represent the crème de la crème of English curry industry, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the nation.

The shortlisted finalists were chosen by the public who wanted to recognise those who consistently deliver outstanding culinary experiences and exceptional customer service.

A spokesperson said: “The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

