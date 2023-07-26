Two Wakefield pubs to serve 'TikTok famous' Project D doughnuts with a strawberry-filled taste sensation
The Walnut Tree, found on Barnsley Road, and The Stanley Ferry, in Stanley Ferry -both owned by Greene King – will be selling the Horseshoe Homer, priced at £6.49.
Baked in the shape of a horseshoe to match the pub chain’s logo and topped with pink icing and colourful sprinkles to mirror Project D’s best-selling Homer doughnut, it is the first ice-cream-filled doughnut to be produced on such a large scale.
With the addition of strawberries and whipped cream, the dessert is tipped to challenge England’s traditional summer dessert enjoyed at fetes, regattas and tennis championships across the nation.
Project D’s collaboration with Greene King, which will see it manufacturing thousands of Horseshoe Homers each week, marks yet another coup for the bakery brand that has previously partnered with the likes of British Airways, Amazon, Coca-Cola and Brewdog.
Max Poynton, marketing director and co-founder of Project D, said: “This is absolutely huge for Project D. It’s like winning a Grand Slam for us!
“Although we have big ambitions, Project D is still a relatively small company in comparison to Greene King. To work alongside such a massive pub chain – one that’s been going in the UK since the 18th century – it’s just amazing.”
The Horseshoe Homer recipe underwent months of testing at Project D’s state-of- the-art research and development facility in Corby, Northamptonshire, to meet with Greene King’s requirements.
“It took tonnes of development with our team of nutritional scientists to arrive at the perfect result. But we’re all delighted with it – and to see the Project D brand on the new Hungry Horse summer menu is just fantastic,” said Max.
“The addition of whipped cream and fresh strawberries was yet another challenge that we overcame. But I don’t think anyone who tries a Horseshoe Homer will look at strawberries and cream in the same way again.”
Project D was co-founded from a kitchen table in 2018 by former school friends Max Poynton, Matthew Bond and Jacob Watts and has now grown to a company with a turnover of almost £3m.