UFO conference coming to Pontefract with guest speaker who was 'abducted by aliens'

A UFO conference is coming to Pontefract and will be led by a main guest speaker who claims to have been abducted by aliens.

American speaker Calvin Parker, who has written a book about his encounter with aliens, will be among the speakers at the 'Closet of Encounters' event in Pontefract.

His book 'Pascagoula - The Closest Experience' describes the moment in 1973 when Mr Parker and a friend claimed to witness the landing of a UFO.

Parker, who was 18 at the time, said that the men were then taken on the UFO by 'strange, almost robot-like creatures' who examined them.

He did not share his story for 45 years but is now working with a Pontefract UFO researcher, Phillip Mantle, to published a revised version of the book.

Other speakers at the event include Chris Evers, Phillip Kinsella, Paul Sinclair and Malcolm Robinson.

It takes place on Saturday, August 17 at The Assembly Rooms, Pontefract Town Hall

Doors open at 10am. The first speaker will be at 10.30am.

Tickets are £20.