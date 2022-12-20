As costs continue to spiral, the UK’s largest canine charity, Dogs Trust, which has a rehoming centre in West Yorkshire, has announced that it has crossed the sad milestone of 50,000 requests this year from desperate owners asking the charity to take in their dog.

This is the highest annual number of handover requests in the charity’s history.

The charity’s CEO, Owen Sharp, has long warned that the animal welfare sector is facing into a crisis, with more animals being given up than it has space to look after, since the cost of living crisis started to bite.

Dogs Trust says it is the most stretched it’s been in its 131 years, dealing with an influx of dogs whose owners can no longer afford them as bills continue to skyrocket.

And the charity has voiced grave concerns that a further 350,000 dogs may need to find new homes as the cost of living continues to rise.

In an effort to alleviate the pressure on dog owners, Dogs Trust has set up temporary dog food banks at six of its 21 centres, so that dogs won’t go hungry this Christmas.

Owen Sharp, chief executive of Dogs Trust, said: “Although it was inevitable that we would reach 50,000 calls from owners no longer able to care for their dogs, it’s still a shock and a stark signifier of the animal welfare crisis the UK now finds itself in.

“Through our December poll, dog owners have told us they’re going to struggle this Christmas, and many more are really worried about what 2023 is going to bring.

“We’re doing as much as we can at Dogs Trust to reach out and help dog owners who have been worst hit by the crisis.

"We’re expanding our help and support all the time so, if you’re having a hard time looking after your dog, please reach out to us before it’s too late - there are lots of ways that we can help.

