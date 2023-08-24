Ukrainian flag flies over Wakefield Town Hall to mark Independence Day

Today, August 24, marks exactly 18 months since Russia’s invasion, and the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine declaring its independence from the Soviet Union, in 1991.

The Leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Denise Jeffery, said: “We mark a second Independence Day with the country still fighting to take back control of their land.

“The Ukrainian people have shown remarkable strength and resilience against Russian aggression, and we stand firm in our resolve to help them in every way we can.

“We want today to be a reminder of their suffering, and to show our solidarity with them as they continue their fight for freedom.”

Since the outbreak of war, in February 2022, this country has seen the arrival of thousands of Ukrainians, forced to flee their country. Many were sponsored by residents under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

A total of 240 Ukrainians have arrived in the district since the launch of the scheme, in March last year. The majority have since moved out of the homes of their sponsors and are living independently.

Coun Jeffery said: “Many of our residents have shown true community spirit and welcomed Ukrainians into their homes. We have supported their efforts, with practical help and advice, from learning English to training and job opportunities, and we will carry on providing it, for as long as it is needed.”