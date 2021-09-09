'Un-baa-lievable: Firefighters rescue stranded sheep from River Calder in Normanton

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted this morning about the rescue. (West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service photo.)

They said: "'Ewe’ may have ‘herd’ that earlier this week off duty firefighters rescued a stranded sheep from the River Calder near Normanton.

"Un-baa-lievably they used paddleboards to assist in the rescue.

(West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue)

"We thought we’d ‘shear’ the good news with you!"