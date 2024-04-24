Unbelievable! Here's your chance for your very own meet and greet with Chris 'Kammy' Kamara

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council are giving you the opportunity to have your very own meet and greet with Chris Kamara MBE.

Kammy is being awarded Freedom of the City in recognition of his services to charity and the city of Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is presenting the ex-professional football player and punditry national treasure with the honour on Wednesday, May 15 and is offering the lucky winners the chance to be there for the official ceremony.

The council is presenting the ex-professional football player and punditry national treasure with the honour on Wednesday, May 15 and is offering the lucky winners the chance to be there for the official ceremony.

You’ll get reserved seating as well as a VIP meet and greet with the local legend himself, where you’ll get to join Kammy for a cuppa and cake, photos and autographs.

To be in with a chance to win one of the five pairs of tickets, all you have to do is subscribe to Wakefield Council’s e-newsletter, Your District, before Wednesday, May 1.

Then, get the unique code featured in the edition out on Thursday, May 2 and email the code to [email protected] by 11pm on Monday, May 6.

All emails received will be entered into the draw.

*Important information you need to know:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*You must be available from 1.30pm to 5pm on Wednesday, May 15.

*Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Proof of age is required.

*Any entries received after 11pm on Monday, May 6 will not be entered.

The council will then email the winners back and you will be required to provide a phone number for us to contact you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they are unable to contact you by 5pm on Wednesday May 8, the tickets will be entered back into the prize draw.

Your personal data will be processed in line with the Your District Privacy Policy, which you can find here.

Your phone number will be deleted from records on May 1.

Coun Josie Pritchard, The Mayor of Wakefield, said: “This truly is a unique opportunity and we’re delighted to be giving people this chance to have the best seats in the house for the ceremony, and make some wonderful memories with Shakey Wakey’s very own Kammy.