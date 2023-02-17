Unemployment figures: Number of Wakefield district job seekers claiming benefits down by 14 per cent, according to DWP data
The number of job seekers in the Wakefield district claiming benefits is down by 14 per cent from last year, according to new data from the Department for Work and Pensions analysed by Jobcentre Plus.
The number is down by nine per cent for young people (aged 18 to 24) and is down by 17 per cent for people over the age of 50 searching for work.
Across Yorkshire and the Humber, 2.56m people are in employment, up 36,000 from last year with 73.9 per cent of people aged 16 to 64 being employed.
The number of people who are unemployed is at 107,000 – up 7,000 on the year but down 21,000 from December to February 2020.
And the number of people in workless households has fallen since April to June 2010 by 131,000.
Kelly Simmons, employer adviser manager of Pontefract Jobcentre Plus, said: “Across our jobcentres, work coaches provide every jobseeker with tailored support,helping to build confidence and develop new skills, so breaking down the barriers for those re-entering the workforce. The focus being for people over 50 or those who have been out of work due to ill health.
“Increasing the labour force is key activity to help businesses fill their vacancies. Locally we’ve been working with more than 100 employers in the following sectors: education, care, manufacturing, construction, public sector, and hospitality. To support this, we are holding regular jobs fairs in Wakefield Jobcentres.
“Meanwhile jobseekers can find their perfect match by searching our DWP ‘Find a Job’ website, which has thousands of jobs on offer,” she added