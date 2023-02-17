The number is down by nine per cent for young people (aged 18 to 24) and is down by 17 per cent for people over the age of 50 searching for work.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, 2.56m people are in employment, up 36,000 from last year with 73.9 per cent of people aged 16 to 64 being employed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of people who are unemployed is at 107,000 – up 7,000 on the year but down 21,000 from December to February 2020.

The number of jobseekers claiming benefits in Wakefield is down 14 per cent, data from the Department for Work and Pensions suggests.

And the number of people in workless households has fallen since April to June 2010 by 131,000.

Kelly Simmons, employer adviser manager of Pontefract Jobcentre Plus, said: “Across our jobcentres, work coaches provide every jobseeker with tailored support,helping to build confidence and develop new skills, so breaking down the barriers for those re-entering the workforce. The focus being for people over 50 or those who have been out of work due to ill health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Increasing the labour force is key activity to help businesses fill their vacancies. Locally we’ve been working with more than 100 employers in the following sectors: education, care, manufacturing, construction, public sector, and hospitality. To support this, we are holding regular jobs fairs in Wakefield Jobcentres.