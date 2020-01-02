Unplanned power cut leaves 2,200 Castleford homes without power

An unexpected power cut has left 2,200 homes without power this afternoon, including properties in Castleford.

Northern Powergrid said they were working hard to restore power to the affected properties.

The incident was first reported at 1.23pm today (Thursday, January 2), with power expected to be restored by 3pm.

Homes in Fairburn, Garforth, Ferrybridge, Knottingley and Monk Fryston are believed to be without power.

In a statement, Northern Powergrid said: "Hi to all our customers in LS25 and WF11, there is an unexpected ower cut affecting 2,217 properties in your area.

"For this type of power cut we normally restore power to 90% of our customers in about 90 minutes. We currently estimate your power will be back on by 15:00."