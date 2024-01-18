UPDATE: Enquiries ongoing after 27-year-old woman falls from moving Transit van in on Denby Dale Road

West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal accident in Wakefield.

A 27-year-old Kirklees woman was seen to fall from a moving white Transit van on Denby Dale road near to the junction of Hollin Lane, on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services attended the incident and provided the woman with medical assistance at the roadside.

Despite treatment she died at the scene of the incident.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Kirklees, remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and drug driving offences.

Police would like to speak to anyone in the area of the Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20pm and 8.40pm who saw or has footage of the incident or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident.