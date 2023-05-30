Urgent 999 appeal to help find Zachary Martin missing from Pinderfields Hospital
Police in Wakefield have said they are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of Zachary Martin, who was reported missing on Thursday evening.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th May 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:38 BST
Zachary, 26, was last seen leaving Pinderfields Hospital at around 7.22pm on Thursday.
He was wearing only a stripy top and dark shorts when he disappeared.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate Zachary, who is around 6ft tall – not six foot four as was mentioned in a previous appeal.
He is not from the Wakefield area and is not thought to have any contacts in the locality, so he may be sleeping rough.
Wakefield residents are also urged to check their sheds and garages in case he has been finding shelter in them.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police on 999, quoting log 1829 of 25 May.