Zachary, 26, was last seen leaving Pinderfields Hospital at around 7.22pm on Thursday.

He was wearing only a stripy top and dark shorts when he disappeared.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Zachary, who is around 6ft tall – not six foot four as was mentioned in a previous appeal.

He is not from the Wakefield area and is not thought to have any contacts in the locality, so he may be sleeping rough.

Wakefield residents are also urged to check their sheds and garages in case he has been finding shelter in them.

