Urgent appeal to trace missing Knottingley man Steven Thirlwall

CCTV of Steven in Fishergate, Knottingley, on Thursday.

Steven Thirlwall, 59, was reported missing at 10.48am on Friday.

He was last seen on CCTV in Fishergate at 5.01pm on Thursday, September 29.

He was wearing a camouflage coat and carrying a black and white umbrella. He is of medium build and about 5ft 6ins tall.

There are concerns for his welfare and officers urgently need to locate him to check he is okay.

Advertisement Hide Ad