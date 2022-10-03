Urgent appeal to trace missing Knottingley man Steven Thirlwall
Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who has gone missing from home in Knottingley with concerns for his welfare.
By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 9:06 am
Steven Thirlwall, 59, was reported missing at 10.48am on Friday.
He was last seen on CCTV in Fishergate at 5.01pm on Thursday, September 29.
He was wearing a camouflage coat and carrying a black and white umbrella. He is of medium build and about 5ft 6ins tall.
There are concerns for his welfare and officers urgently need to locate him to check he is okay.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing Steven is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via 101 quoting log 480 of September 30 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat