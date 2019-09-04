Urgent repairs leave Castleford homes without water

Properties in Castleford may have been left without water this afternoon while repairs are carried out.

Yorkshire Water said that customers may have no water or experience low water pressure while they carried out "urgent repairs" in the area.

The incident affects homes in the WF10 and WF10-3 postcode area.

In a statement on their website, the company said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to urgent repairs.

"We will finish repairs as soon as possible. Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."

Yorkshire Water are on site to deal with the probkem.