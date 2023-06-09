Urgent search for missing girls believed to have travelled to Wakefield
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help find two girls missing from home who are believed to be in Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Katie, 15, and Keira, 14, were both last seen at around 4pm yesterday (June 8).
They are believed to be together and may have travelled to Wakefield.
A force spokesperson said: “We are very concerned for their welfare and enquiries are ongoing to find them.”
If you see them dial 101 and ask to speak to North Yorkshire Police using reference NYP-08062023-0460.