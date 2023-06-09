Urgent search for missing girls believed to have travelled to Wakefield

Katie, 15, and Keira, 14, were both last seen at around 4pm yesterday (June 8).

They are believed to be together and may have travelled to Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “We are very concerned for their welfare and enquiries are ongoing to find them.”

Katie, 15, and Keira, 14, were both last seen at around 4pm yesterday (June 8).