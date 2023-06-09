News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Urgent search for missing girls believed to have travelled to Wakefield

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help find two girls missing from home who are believed to be in Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read

Katie, 15, and Keira, 14, were both last seen at around 4pm yesterday (June 8).

They are believed to be together and may have travelled to Wakefield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “We are very concerned for their welfare and enquiries are ongoing to find them.”

Katie, 15, and Keira, 14, were both last seen at around 4pm yesterday (June 8).Katie, 15, and Keira, 14, were both last seen at around 4pm yesterday (June 8).
Katie, 15, and Keira, 14, were both last seen at around 4pm yesterday (June 8).
Most Popular

If you see them dial 101 and ask to speak to North Yorkshire Police using reference NYP-08062023-0460.

Related topics:Wakefield