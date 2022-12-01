“Utterly awful and unacceptable” - Almost two dozen homeless deaths in Wakefield in past five years

They come as Shelter called the situation across England and Wales “utterly awful and unacceptable”.

Every year, the Office for National Statistics collates deaths of homeless people under the age of 75, their location, ages, and cause of death.

The latest estimates from the ONS suggest there were 23 deaths in Wakefield between 2017 and 2021.

Of these, six occurred last year.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said they are looking at "one of the toughest winters yet" as rents rise while housing benefits stay frozen.

“The Government promised to end rough sleeping, but things are getting worse not better.

"They must immediately unfreeze and increase housing benefit to protect people from the ravages of homelessness this winter, and to keep people off the streets for good it has to invest in building good quality, supported social homes.”

Separate figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show there were 1,672 households presenting as homeless in Wakefield in the year to March.

Across Yorkshire and The Humber, there have been an estimated 334 deaths of homeless people in the past five years.

Due to delays in registrations, around half of the deaths registered in 2021 took place in previous years, the ONS said.

The figures mainly cover people who were sleeping rough or using emergency accommodation such as homeless shelters at or around the time of death.

Across England and Wales, males accounted for 87% of deaths registered in 2021 compared with 13% for females, a ratio similar to previous years.

An estimated 259 deaths were related to drug poisoning, accounting for 35% of the total.

Alcohol-specific causes and suicide accounted for 10% (71 deaths) and 13% (99) respectively.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said "good progress has been made" toward tackling rough sleeping, but that these figures were a reminder that there is still more to be done.

