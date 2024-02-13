Valentine's fun with drag show roast battle and cabaret at The New Union

The Union Collective Showbar Queens who will be roasting on Saturday night - Top left to right. Divine von Kok, Domino, Ambrosia Custard, Ariel-51, Mrs Ophelia Later, Tay Tay, Drew-Ashlyn - Bottom left to right: Madam Nikoal, Curiodyssey.

Saturday’s event will see the roast battle with comedy and cabaret performances with a Valentine’s twist for those who are looking for something different to celebrate – or have a Valentine’s, or Galentine’s, date.

Hosted by the alternative drag artist, Ambrosia Custard, from the House of Sound and will also feature artists Drew-Ashlyn, Ariel-51, Madam Nikoal, Divine Von Kok, Mrs Ophelia Later, Poptart and Domino, along with performances from the Union Showbar Collective Girls.