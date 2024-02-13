Valentine's fun with drag show roast battle and cabaret at The New Union
There’ll be plenty of laughs this weekend as some of Wakefield’s drag artists take to the stage at The New Union for a roast battle and cabaret.
Saturday’s event will see the roast battle with comedy and cabaret performances with a Valentine’s twist for those who are looking for something different to celebrate – or have a Valentine’s, or Galentine’s, date.
Hosted by the alternative drag artist, Ambrosia Custard, from the House of Sound and will also feature artists Drew-Ashlyn, Ariel-51, Madam Nikoal, Divine Von Kok, Mrs Ophelia Later, Poptart and Domino, along with performances from the Union Showbar Collective Girls.
The event at The New Union on Almsgate is free and open to all, starting at 8.30pm until late.