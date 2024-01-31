News you can trust since 1852
Valentines funfair is coming to Wakefield with 150ft swing ride

A Valentines funfair that will arrive in the city next month will include a 150ft swing.
By James Carney
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
The Mayor of Wakefield Coun Josie Pritchard will open the funfair on February 9 after preview nights on February 7 and February 8.

Rides include waltzers, dodgems, a funhouse, bungee trampolines, kids’ flying chairs and spinning cups.

The fair will take place at Jacob Well Lane by Trinity Walk and run until February 18, with three two and a half hour sessions each day.

Wristbands are £12 with games and food extra.

