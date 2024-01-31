Valentines funfair is coming to Wakefield with 150ft swing ride
A Valentines funfair that will arrive in the city next month will include a 150ft swing.
The Mayor of Wakefield Coun Josie Pritchard will open the funfair on February 9 after preview nights on February 7 and February 8.
Rides include waltzers, dodgems, a funhouse, bungee trampolines, kids’ flying chairs and spinning cups.
The fair will take place at Jacob Well Lane by Trinity Walk and run until February 18, with three two and a half hour sessions each day.
Wristbands are £12 with games and food extra.