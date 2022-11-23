Victory for National Coal Mining Museum staff following five-day strike
Nearly 100 employees at the National Coal Mining Museum have won a pay increase of up to 10.5% following five days of strike action.
Workers at the museum include ex-miners who keep the heritage of the coal industry alive for a new generation by giving talks and tours of the underground tunnels at Wakefield’s former Caphouse Colliery.
UNISON had submitted a pay claim of £2,000 for each full-time member of staff, but they were offered less than half that (4.2% plus 25p per hour).
Museum managers had said this was the maximum they were allowed to pay because of a government-imposed pay cap.
Most Popular
The union took the matter to the relevant government department, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, which confirmed the pay cap did not apply to the museum.
This led to further talks through arbitration service Acas and a revised pay offer of £1,650 plus a one-off cost of living payment of £350 that employees have accepted.
Further strike days have been called off.
The museum staff were supported on the picket line by a visit from former National Union of Mineworkers president Arthur Scargill.
UNISON Wakefield District Branch Secretary Sam Greenwood said: “Museum staff took a stand and have achieved a wage rise that goes some way towards helping them through the cost of living crisis.
"Thankfully now the museum and its employees can continue with their amazing work sharing the story of the region's substantial coal mining heritage for future generations to better understand and enjoy."