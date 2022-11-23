Workers at the museum include ex-miners who keep the heritage of the coal industry alive for a new generation by giving talks and tours of the underground tunnels at Wakefield’s former Caphouse Colliery.

UNISON had submitted a pay claim of £2,000 for each full-time member of staff, but they were offered less than half that (4.2% plus 25p per hour).

Museum managers had said this was the maximum ​they were allowed to pay because of a government-imposed pay cap.

The museum staff were supported on the picket line by a visit from former National Union of Mineworkers president Arthur Scargill.

The union took the matter to the relevant government department, the Department for Digital, Culture​, Media & Sport, which confirmed the pay cap did not apply to the museum.

This led to further talks through arbitration service Acas and a revised pay offer of £1,650 plus a one-off cost of living payment of £350 that employees have accepted.

Further strike days have been called off.

UNISON Wakefield District Branch Secretary Sam Greenwood said: “Museum staff took a stand and ​have achieved ​a wage rise that goes some way towards helping them through the cost of living crisis.​