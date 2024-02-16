Video footage captures strange lights in the sky over Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This video was captured and shared with us by Peter Wojciechowski, who spotted them near Thornes Park at around 8pm yesterday.

Peter said: “I was on my way to the gym at around 8pm when I spotted them, just off of Thornes Moor Road.

"Strange lights within the clouds, circulating without any noise. It may be something that can be explained, however I haven’t seen anything like this before.”

Did you see the strange spotlights in the sky over Wakefield last night?

People have been posting their explanations on Facebook – from lights from the nearby Valentine’s Fair to a nightclub.

People have also said they have seen them above Lupset, Altofts and Horbury over the past few weeks.