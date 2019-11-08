VIDEO: Group pay tribute to brave soldiers and animals at Featherstone's War Horse

A stunning video has been made ahead of Remembrance Day 2019, which pays tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice during conflict.

Yorkshire Folk shared the video on their Facebook group, they say they created to "pay tribute to the brave soldiers and the animals that served beside them, giving their lvies in service of their country."

The video was taken at the memorial site on Wakefield Road, where the beautiful sculpture stands, commemorating the 353 soldiers from the town that were killed in the First World War.

It was placed in 2018, the year that marked the centenary of the end of the First World War, with Featherstone Town Council and local residents focussing on embedding remembrance at the heart of the community.

Remembrance and Armistice services will be taking place across Wakefield and the Five Towns from today.