VIDEO: Kevin Sinfield reveals the 2024 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon finisher's medal

To mark the countdown, Kevin Sinfield CBE reveals the 2024 finisher’s medal in a video by Run For All, at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium.

Taking place on Sunday, May 12, the event is set to be another celebration of friendship, fundraising and running in the city of Leeds.

The Leeds Half Marathon is also taking place on the same day. Entries are still open for both events, potential participants can enter at www.runforall.com

Honouring Pontefract’s Rhinos legend and Rob Burrow CBE, the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon epitomises the comradery that running provides and gives participants of all abilities and backgrounds the opportunity to run alongside one another in a fitting tribute to the former sportsman.

The 2024 race will support many charities and their meaningful work through the extraordinary efforts of those taking part.

The two main partner charities; Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the Motor Neurone Disease Association will remain as the main focus.

Other partner charities for the event include Candlelighters, St Gemma’s, the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Encapsulating the power of friendship through adversity, last year’s inaugural event captured the hearts of the nation as mates Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield crossed the finish line together in an incredible symbol of unity.

This year’s marathon route will again start and finish at Headingley Stadium. The circular marathon route will take in some of Leeds’ most scenic countryside and outer suburbs.

Journeying around Woodhouse Moor before travelling up through the outer suburb of Headingley, participants will then travel through going through the scenic villages of Bramhope and Pool-in-Wharfedale.

The route will then continue through the market town of Otley and round past Otley Chevin Forest Park before coming back down along Otley Road to finish at the stadium.

Spectators, volunteers, running clubs, entertainment groups, schools, universities and community groups are expected to line the streets from start to finish.

A celebration of friendship, as much as it was a charity fundraiser, Kevin pushed mate Rob for 26.2 miles in a specially adapted wheelchair.

Sinfield and Burrow were joined by former Rhinos team-mates, including Gary Mercer, Barrie McDermott, Matt Diskin, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Luke Burgess, plus triathlete Jonny Brownlee and boxer Josh Warrington along various parts of the route.

A huge fundraising moment, last year’s event raised much needed charitable donations for a number of truly great causes, including the event’s two main partner charities, the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity MND Centre Appeal.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is a partnership between Leeds City Council and Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All – the UK’s largest not-for-profit events company.

BBC Radio Leeds are the main media partner for the event and will be broadcasting live from the start and finish line.