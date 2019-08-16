Video reveals the identify of Wakefield's phantom anti-Brexit writer

Residents were baffled when anti-Brexit messages started appearing on the walls of their Wakefield street.

Written in chalk, messages saying simply ‘Demand a new vote’ and ‘Brexit is based on lies. Reject it’ were spotted on walls near to Queen Elizabeth Grammar School.

Retired teacher Hazel Jones, 71, has now admitted responsibility for the messages.

She told The Times she had been leaving the messages on walls across the city since the Brexit Referendum in 2016.

She said: “We all have to do our bit and I think it’s very important that people are made aware of the imminent catastrophe that we will be faced with if Brexit goes through.

“My generation has fouled up the prospects of younger people, so it’s my grandchildren that I’m doing it for.”

Ms Jones says she usually tends “to get up early and write when I’m on my way into town or going to the shops.”

She said the messages were written in chalk that washed off in the rain and it had “never occurred” to her that they may constitute as graffiti or an offence.

Ms Jones was identified last week, after a video was posted to Facebook of her leaving a message on a wall.

Resident Carla Petts took to Facebook with a video of the phantom chalker.

She said: “I expected it to be youths, but when I saw an older lady, I was shocked, but pretty impressed.

“She’s still putting her thought out there. What a woman.”