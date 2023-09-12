Village church unveils commemoration King Charles III tapestry at annual 'Crofton-by-the-sea' event

Watch more videos on Shots!

The celebrative wall hanging, embroidered by residents of Crofton and sewn together by members of the parish of All Saints Church, was presented at the yearly Crofton-by-the-sea event at the beginning of the month.

Around 120 embroidered patches were stitched together, representing residents’ family, friends, community, or organisations.

Joan Marsh and Lesley Sellens unveil a new King Charles III coronation wall hanging at All Saints Church in Crofton.

Lesley Sellens, one of the organisers of the event, said: “We hold this event every year for free for the village at the end of summer.

"I think the wall hanging is made up of 119 embroidered squares and rectangles.

"Some have messages for King Charles and some don’t, it is really lovely that people from all over the village have sent them in.”