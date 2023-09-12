News you can trust since 1852
Village church unveils commemoration King Charles III tapestry at annual 'Crofton-by-the-sea' event

A village church has unveiled a belated commemorative tapestry for the coronation of King Charles III at their annual end of summer event.
By Shawna Healey
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
The celebrative wall hanging, embroidered by residents of Crofton and sewn together by members of the parish of All Saints Church, was presented at the yearly Crofton-by-the-sea event at the beginning of the month.

Around 120 embroidered patches were stitched together, representing residents’ family, friends, community, or organisations.

Joan Marsh and Lesley Sellens unveil a new King Charles III coronation wall hanging at All Saints Church in Crofton.Joan Marsh and Lesley Sellens unveil a new King Charles III coronation wall hanging at All Saints Church in Crofton.
Joan Marsh and Lesley Sellens unveil a new King Charles III coronation wall hanging at All Saints Church in Crofton.
Lesley Sellens, one of the organisers of the event, said: “We hold this event every year for free for the village at the end of summer.

"I think the wall hanging is made up of 119 embroidered squares and rectangles.

"Some have messages for King Charles and some don’t, it is really lovely that people from all over the village have sent them in.”

The event marked the end of the summer by transforming the churchyard into the seaside as well as having a bouncy castle, seaside crafts, and free ice cream.

